Gold Prices Rebound Amid Volatility as Investors Seek Safe Haven

Gold prices experienced a rebound on Wednesday, seeing a surge of more than 3% as they reached Rs 143339 per 10 grams for 24 karats. Despite this positive movement, the precious metal's overall trend remains pressured this March, having corrected over 13% amid persistent global uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment.

At the beginning of March, gold was valued at Rs 169300 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), but by March 25, prices declined 13.69% to Rs 144339. Similarly, silver prices have faced a sharp correction, even though they rose 5% on Wednesday to Rs 236686 per kg, reflecting a 20% drop this month.

Colin Shah, MD of Kama Jewelry, noted that the recovery in gold prices highlights its resilience as a safe-haven asset. Meanwhile, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, observed buying interest in the Rs 1,43,000- Rs 1,45,000 range, pointing to resilience at higher levels. Ongoing geopolitical developments, particularly regarding US-Iran relations, continue to influence market dynamics, contributing to volatility in precious metal prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)