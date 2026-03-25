Hamilton Airport Runway Upgrade Secures $6.5M Boost to Strengthen Aviation Resilience

A major infrastructure upgrade at Hamilton Airport is set to enhance New Zealand’s aviation resilience and freight capability, with the Government confirming a $6.5 million loan from the Regional Infrastructure Fund to support a runway extension project in the Waikato.

Regional Development Minister Shane Jones said the investment reflects a strategic push to future-proof regional transport hubs and strengthen the country’s aviation network against disruptions.

Strategic Upgrade to Expand Capacity and Capability

The project will extend Hamilton Airport’s runway by 255 metres, taking its total length to 2,450 metres, enabling the airport to accommodate a wider range of aircraft, including larger domestic and potential international services.

Key infrastructure upgrades include:

Expansion of the runway apron and turning bay

Modernisation of approach and runway lighting systems

Engineering provisions to support future runway extensions

“This upgrade positions Hamilton Airport as a more capable and flexible aviation hub,” Jones said. “Its geographic advantage and strong road connectivity make it critical for both passenger movement and freight logistics.”

Boosting Freight Resilience in an Export Powerhouse Region

The Waikato region plays a pivotal role in New Zealand’s economy, hosting several of the country’s largest manufacturers and value-added primary sector exporters.

These industries rely heavily on efficient and resilient freight infrastructure, particularly for time-sensitive exports such as dairy, meat, and high-value agricultural products.

By enhancing Hamilton Airport’s operational capacity, the project is expected to:

Improve freight reliability and turnaround times

Reduce dependence on congested major airports

Strengthen supply chain continuity during disruptions

Backup Hub for National Aviation Network

The runway extension also reinforces Hamilton Airport’s role as a strategic backup for North Island aviation operations.

Recent events have underscored this need. In April last year, an international flight was diverted from Auckland to Hamilton due to adverse weather conditions—highlighting the importance of having capable alternative airports.

“Infrastructure resilience is not theoretical—it’s essential,” Jones noted. “Disruptions do happen, and Hamilton provides a vital fallback to keep people and goods moving.”

Economic Impact and Job Creation

The construction phase is expected to generate up to 39 jobs, with a focus on employing local workers where possible. This aligns with broader Government goals to stimulate regional economies through infrastructure investment.

The project will be delivered by Waikato Regional Airport Ltd, a council-controlled organisation jointly owned by five local councils. The company will contribute an additional $3.3 million, bringing total project investment to nearly $10 million.

Part of a Wider Infrastructure Vision

The funding forms part of the Coalition Government’s broader strategy to build a more resilient, decentralised, and efficient national transport network.

By investing in regional hubs like Hamilton, the Government aims to:

Reduce pressure on major airports such as Auckland

Improve regional connectivity and economic growth

Enhance national emergency response capability

“Extending Hamilton Airport is about more than infrastructure—it’s about strengthening New Zealand’s ability to respond, adapt, and grow,” Jones said.