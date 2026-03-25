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Delhi Police Uncover International Arms Smuggling Network

The Delhi Police dismantled an arms smuggling module linked to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, arresting 10 individuals. They seized 21 firearms, including sub-machine guns and automatic pistols, from multiple international sources. Investigations revealed the module's involvement in a well-organized cross-border network supplying illegal weapons to criminal elements in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 10:54 IST
Delhi Police Uncover International Arms Smuggling Network
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  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Delhi Police announced the dismantling of an international arms smuggling module on Wednesday, with connections to Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh. They arrested 10 suspects and seized a large cache of sophisticated foreign-made weapons, including sub-machine guns and automatic pistols.

The operation resulted in the recovery of 21 firearms sourced from various global manufacturers like the Czech Republic, Turkey, China, Italy, Brazil, and Germany. Among the seized items were PX-5.7 pistols, typically used by special forces, as well as several other high-end automatic weapons and pistols.

Preliminary findings indicate that the busted module was part of a sophisticated network that trafficked illegal arms to criminal entities in India. The gang reportedly used covert routes and intermediaries to smuggle firearms across borders. Police continue to trace the module's connections and identify further associates involved in this illicit operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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