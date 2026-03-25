Nursing Assistant's Shrine Outburst Sparks Legal Action
A nursing assistant faces legal action after allegedly exposing himself and attempting self-harm at a shrine near a government medical college. Following intervention by temple authorities, he inflicted injuries upon himself. Police have registered a case under charges of sexual harassment and defiling a place of worship.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A nursing assistant from a local government medical college has been entangled in legal proceedings after reportedly engaging in indecent exposure at a shrine.
The incident took a grim turn when temple authorities confronted him, leading to a self-inflicted attempt on his life. Using a surgical blade, he cut his wrist and neck, requiring emergency medical attention.
Authorities have filed charges under sections of sexual harassment and defiling a place of worship. Once the assistant's health is stable, an arrest is anticipated.