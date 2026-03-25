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Delhi Police Dismantles Illegal LPG Racket: Four Arrested in Sangam Vihar

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an illegal LPG distribution network in Sangam Vihar, arresting four individuals and recovering 183 gas cylinders. The suspects, exploiting their positions at a legitimate gas agency, were involved in illicit storage and refilling activities, operating under the guise of authorized distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:33 IST
Delhi Police Dismantles Illegal LPG Racket: Four Arrested in Sangam Vihar
Police arrest four in illegal LPG racket (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch successfully dismantled an illegal LPG racket operating in Sangam Vihar, South Delhi, resulting in the arrest of four suspects and the recovery of 183 gas cylinders. Acting on a tip-off, the police discovered suspicious storage and distribution activities in the region.

The accused, identified as Sher Singh, Suraj Parihar, Raghu Raj Singh, and Jitender Sharma, were registered delivery personnel of a legitimate gas agency. However, they were involved in illicitly storing and refilling LPG cylinders, masquerading as authorized distributors.

During the operation, police seized 183 Indane gas cylinders from three rented godowns, with 154 filled and 29 empty. The investigation revealed that the suspects extracted gas from filled cylinders to refill empties using makeshift equipment, later selling them at inflated prices. Tools like iron pipes and electronic weighing scales were also recovered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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