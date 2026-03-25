Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty Joins SEBI as Whole-Time Member

The government has officially appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This decision completes the regulatory board's lineup of four full-time members.

Kompella, a retired officer from the 1991 batch of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, brings a wealth of experience having served as the Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at the Ministry of Defence.

The government's notification, released late on Tuesday, clarifies that Murty will serve a three-year term, starting from his assumption of duties, or until further instructions are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)