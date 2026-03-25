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Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty Joins SEBI as Whole-Time Member

Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty has been appointed as a whole-time member of SEBI, marking the completion of its four-member regulatory board. Murty, a retired Indian Defence Accounts Service officer, joins alongside Amarjeet Singh, Kamlesh Chandra Varshney, and Sandip Pradhan, serving a three-year term.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:14 IST
Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty Joins SEBI as Whole-Time Member
  • Country:
  • India

The government has officially appointed Kompella Venkata Ramana Murty as a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This decision completes the regulatory board's lineup of four full-time members.

Kompella, a retired officer from the 1991 batch of the Indian Defence Accounts Service, brings a wealth of experience having served as the Additional Controller General of Defence Accounts at the Ministry of Defence.

The government's notification, released late on Tuesday, clarifies that Murty will serve a three-year term, starting from his assumption of duties, or until further instructions are issued.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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