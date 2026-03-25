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Showdown Over Secret Maps: Trump's Classified Document Controversy

A letter by Rep. Jamie Raskin reveals that President Donald Trump displayed a classified map during a flight to New Jersey and retained a sensitive record from his first term. The controversial document retention led to felony charges and remains a pivotal point in Trump's legal encounters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:35 IST
Showdown Over Secret Maps: Trump's Classified Document Controversy
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, has released a letter shedding light on Donald Trump's alleged handling of classified documents. The correspondence points to a 2022 flight where Trump reportedly revealed a sensitive map to fellow passengers.

The disclosure has intensified the scrutiny surrounding an ongoing investigation into Trump's retention of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. According to a Justice Department memo quoted in Raskin's letter, Trump showcased a classified map during a flight to his Bedminster golf club. It's believed that Susie Wiles, an advisor to Trump, witnessed the incident.

The investigation, which resulted in felony charges accusing Trump of obstructing FBI efforts and hoarding classified records, remains one of the most serious legal challenges Trump faces. Trump, however, has denied any misconduct, claiming he had the right to keep the documents. The recent reports require further clarification from the Justice Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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