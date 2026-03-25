Hoax Bomb Threat Prompts Thorough School Security Check in Gurugram

A private school in Gurugram was at the center of a security alert following a hoax bomb threat received via email on Wednesday.

Upon receiving the threatening email, the Gurugram Police, accompanied by a dog squad and bomb disposal team, swiftly conducted a thorough search of the school premises.

After an extensive inspection, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were discovered. Police teams have declared the area secure and are now focused on identifying the source and sender of the alarming email.