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Dubai Real Estate Seized in Mahadev Betting Scandal

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai, tied to Sourabh Chandrakar, a promoter of the illegal Mahadev online betting app. The case involves politicians and officials from Chhattisgarh. These properties, including villas in Burj Khalifa, are linked to Chandrakar and associates under a money laundering probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:26 IST
Dubai Real Estate Seized in Mahadev Betting Scandal
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a strong step by attaching immovable assets worth approximately Rs 1,700 crore in Dubai. These assets belong to entities linked to Sourabh Chandrakar, a key promoter of the illegal Mahadev online betting app, sources revealed on Wednesday.

According to sources, the ED's regional office in Raipur has issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach these properties, which include villas in the iconic Burj Khalifa. The properties are reportedly linked to Chandrakar, connected companies, and close associates.

The ongoing investigation also implicates high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh. With the Indian government seeking extradition of Chandrakar from the UAE and his associate Ravi Uppal allegedly fleeing to Vanuatu, the saga underscores the widespread reach of this illicit online betting network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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