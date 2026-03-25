CTIL Backs International Trade Moot to Strengthen India’s Role in Trade Law Discourse

The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL) at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) reinforced its leadership in international economic law by supporting the 24th Edition of the John H. Jackson Moot Court Competition (West and South Asia Regional Round) as a Platinum Sponsor. The four-day event, hosted by the Research & Advisory Centre for International Economic Law (RACIEL) at National Law University (NLU), Jodhpur, brought together some of the brightest legal minds from across India and the region.

A Premier Platform for Future Trade Law Experts

Recognised globally as one of the most prestigious moot court competitions in international trade law, the John H. Jackson Moot simulates dispute settlement proceedings under the World Trade Organization (WTO). This year’s regional round witnessed participation from leading law universities, reflecting growing interest in trade law amid evolving global economic dynamics.

Participants engaged in simulated WTO disputes involving complex issues such as trade remedies, subsidies, digital trade regulations, and evolving jurisprudence under multilateral trade agreements. The competition provided hands-on exposure to dispute settlement procedures, enabling students to develop advanced advocacy, research, and analytical skills.

CTIL’s Strategic Role: Bridging Academia and Policy

CTIL’s involvement went beyond sponsorship, underscoring its institutional commitment to capacity-building in trade law. Members of its research team served as judges across all stages—preliminary rounds, semi-finals, and the final—alongside eminent academicians, practitioners, and trade law experts.

The judging process emphasized rigorous legal reasoning, clarity of argument, and practical application of WTO rules—key competencies required in contemporary trade negotiations and disputes. This reflects CTIL’s broader mandate of strengthening India’s legal preparedness in international economic engagements.

Showcasing India’s Policy Expertise at the Sponsors’ Fair

As part of the event, CTIL actively participated in the Sponsors’ Fair, presenting its work on international trade and investment law. The presentation highlighted:

Ongoing research on WTO law, free trade agreements (FTAs), and emerging trade issues

Capacity-building initiatives, including training programmes for government officials and legal practitioners

Contributions to India’s trade policy formulation and dispute strategy

This engagement provided students and participants with insights into career pathways at the intersection of law, policy, and international trade.

Fostering Dialogue and Professional Exchange

The inaugural session set a collaborative tone, bringing together students, judges, policymakers, and academic leaders. Over four days, participants engaged in:

Multiple rounds of oral pleadings simulating WTO dispute panels

Knowledge-sharing sessions and informal networking opportunities

Interactions with experts shaping international trade law and policy

The competition concluded with a final round and closing ceremony, celebrating excellence in advocacy and legal scholarship.

Strengthening Legal Capacity in a Changing Global Trade Landscape

At a time when global trade faces challenges from protectionism, digital transformation, and shifting geopolitical alignments, initiatives like the John H. Jackson Moot play a critical role in preparing the next generation of trade law experts.

CTIL’s continued association with such platforms reflects its strategic vision to:

Build domestic expertise in international economic law

Promote informed engagement with global trade institutions

Support academic-industry-policy collaboration

By fostering talent and encouraging rigorous legal debate, CTIL is contributing to a stronger, more informed ecosystem for trade law in India and the broader South Asian region.

About CTIL

The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and housed at IIFT, serves as India’s premier think tank on international trade law. It provides legal analysis, policy inputs, and capacity-building support to the Government of India on WTO and FTA-related matters.