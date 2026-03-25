Centre Releases ₹1,137+ Crore in XV FC Grants to Strengthen Rural Governance in Four States

In a significant push to grassroots governance and decentralized development, the Union Government has released over ₹1,137 crore in Fifteenth Finance Commission (XV FC) Untied Grants for FY 2025–26 to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) and Rural Local Bodies (RLBs) across Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab, and Mizoram. The move is expected to accelerate need-based local development and empower village-level institutions.

Major Allocation Highlights Across States

The latest tranche of grants reflects a targeted approach to strengthen rural governance structures across multiple tiers—District Panchayats (DPs), Block Panchayats (BPs), and Gram Panchayats (GPs).

Madhya Pradesh: The Centre released ₹631.91 crore as the second instalment of untied grants for FY 2025–26. The funds will benefit: 51 District Panchayats 300 Block Panchayats 22,933 Gram Panchayats Additionally, ₹1.26 crore from the withheld portion of the first instalment has been released to newly eligible 4 Block Panchayats and 19 Gram Panchayats , indicating improved compliance and eligibility.

Jharkhand: The state received ₹269.03 crore as the first instalment for FY 2025–26, covering: 23 District Panchayats 264 Block Panchayats 4,344 Gram Panchayats Further, ₹3.65 crore of previously withheld funds (FY 2024–25) has been released to 11 Block Panchayats and 2 Gram Panchayats , rewarding adherence to performance-linked criteria.

Punjab: The Centre allocated ₹222 crore as the second instalment for FY 2025–26, benefiting: 22 District Panchayats 150 Block Panchayats 13,262 Gram Panchayats

Mizoram:A total of ₹14.80 crore has been released under the second instalment for all 816 Village Councils, ensuring comprehensive coverage across the state’s rural governance units.

Untied Grants: Flexibility for Local Priorities

Untied Grants under the XV Finance Commission framework provide critical flexibility to local bodies, enabling them to address location-specific needs. These funds can be deployed across the 29 subjects listed in the Eleventh Schedule of the Constitution, including sectors such as rural housing, agriculture, roads, and social welfare.

However, the funds cannot be used for salaries or administrative expenses, ensuring that allocations directly contribute to development outcomes.

Complementing Basic Services Through Tied Grants

Alongside untied grants, the Finance Commission also provides Tied Grants, which are earmarked for essential civic services, including:

Sanitation and ODF sustainability , with a focus on waste management, fecal sludge treatment, and hygiene infrastructure

Drinking water supply, including rainwater harvesting and water recycling initiatives

This dual funding mechanism ensures both flexibility and accountability in rural development spending.

Structured Release Mechanism Ensures Accountability

The release of grants follows a coordinated framework involving:

Ministry of Panchayati Raj

Ministry of Jal Shakti (Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation)

Ministry of Finance, which executes the final fund transfer

Grants are released in two instalments annually, subject to performance benchmarks and compliance conditions, incentivizing better governance practices at the local level.

Boost to Grassroots Democracy and Local Development

The latest disbursement underscores the Centre’s commitment to strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions as the backbone of rural governance. By enabling decentralized planning and execution, these funds are expected to:

Improve service delivery at the village level

Enhance infrastructure and public amenities

Encourage participatory governance

Strengthen accountability and transparency

As India continues to focus on inclusive and bottom-up development, such fiscal transfers play a crucial role in empowering local institutions to respond effectively to community needs.