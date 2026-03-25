Bomb Scare Triggers Thorough Search in Maharashtra Post Offices

Authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra, were placed on high alert after receiving a threatening email claiming impending bomb blasts targeting post offices across the state.

The email warned that 16 bombs containing RDX and cyanide gas would be detonated at 12:30 PM. Promptly responding to the threat, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted meticulous searches, covering locations such as the Bombay High Court and the head post office in Junabazar.

After an exhaustive investigation, officials reported finding no suspicious materials, averting potential panic. The swift action reassured the public and reinforced the importance of readiness against threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)