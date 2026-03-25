Left Menu

Bomb Scare Triggers Thorough Search in Maharashtra Post Offices

Authorities in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city conducted an extensive search of post offices following a threatening email. The message warned of 16 bomb blasts using RDX and cyanide gas. BDDS teams swiftly responded, inspecting locations including those within the Bombay High Court premises, but found nothing suspicious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:56 IST
Bomb Scare Triggers Thorough Search in Maharashtra Post Offices
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, Maharashtra, were placed on high alert after receiving a threatening email claiming impending bomb blasts targeting post offices across the state.

The email warned that 16 bombs containing RDX and cyanide gas would be detonated at 12:30 PM. Promptly responding to the threat, the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) conducted meticulous searches, covering locations such as the Bombay High Court and the head post office in Junabazar.

After an exhaustive investigation, officials reported finding no suspicious materials, averting potential panic. The swift action reassured the public and reinforced the importance of readiness against threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026