Minister Supports EU Greenhouse Targets Despite Rising Costs
German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche confirmed her support for the EU's greenhouse gas reduction targets, despite acknowledging the economic costs associated with achieving higher levels of these goals. At a press conference, Reiche addressed concerns over her alleged criticism, clarifying that the final targets will be the most costly to meet.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:23 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche has affirmed her backing for the European Union's aggressive greenhouse gas reduction targets, amidst concerns about the economic implications of these measures.
Addressing recent media reports, a ministry spokesperson highlighted that Reiche's comments regarding the EU goals were misinterpreted. She remains committed to these targets.
Reiche noted that while the final 10% of reductions will be the costliest, it is a necessary investment in combating climate change. Her remarks draw attention to the balance between environmental policy and economic impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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