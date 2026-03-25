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Court Order: Immediate Release in Alleged Kidnapping Case

A Maharashtra court ordered the release of two NCP leaders accused of kidnapping, criticizing the police for improper arrest procedures and ill-treatment. The court highlighted the lack of evidence and violations of fundamental rights, emphasizing that prosecution claims were undermined by the victim's testimony and medical reports supporting police brutality allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:06 IST
Court Order: Immediate Release in Alleged Kidnapping Case
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In Maharashtra, a court has directed the immediate release of two NCP leaders accused of kidnapping a Satara Zilla Parishad member, criticizing the police for procedural discrepancies and alleged ill-treatment.

Judicial Magistrate First Class S Ivare expressed concerns over fundamental rights violations during the accused's detention. The victim refuted the prosecution's kidnapping claim, further weakening the case.

The release underscores the court's insistence on upholding legal arrest procedures and protecting individuals' rights, spotlighting the contentious conduct during Satara's ZP presidential polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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