NBA Launches Short-Term Internship Programme to Expand Biodiversity Fellowship

In a major push to nurture the next generation of environmental leaders, the National Biodiversity Authority (NBA) has launched a short-term internship programme (up to 3 months) for undergraduate and postgraduate students, offering hands-on exposure to biodiversity conservation and natural resource management.

The initiative comes alongside the continued expansion of the Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme (BSIP)—a flagship, long-term fellowship aimed at creating a nationwide cadre of trained biodiversity professionals.

Hands-On Learning for Future ‘Biodiversity Ambassadors’

The newly launched short-term programme is designed to provide project-based, experiential learning by directly engaging students with NBA’s ongoing initiatives.

Interns will work on live projects related to biodiversity governance, conservation strategies, and policy support

The programme aims to enhance employability in emerging green sectors

Participants will be groomed as “biodiversity ambassadors”, promoting conservation awareness at grassroots and institutional levels

With growing global emphasis on climate action and ecosystem restoration, the programme aligns with India’s broader environmental commitments.

BSIP Enters Sixth Cycle, 24 Interns Deployed Nationwide

In parallel, the NBA is implementing the sixth cycle of the Biodiversity Samrakshan Internship Programme (BSIP), selecting 24 interns through a competitive, all-India process.

These interns have been deployed across:

State Biodiversity Boards (SBBs)

Union Territory Biodiversity Councils (UTBCs)

During the one-year programme, interns actively contribute to biodiversity governance by:

Participating in official meetings and consultations

Organising awareness and outreach programmes

Conducting field studies and biodiversity assessments

Supporting day-to-day functioning of SBBs and UTBCs

Top-performing candidates are given the opportunity to extend their internship for up to two additional years, enabling deeper specialization.

Strategic Partnership with MoEFCC and UNDP

The BSIP is implemented through a collaborative framework involving:

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC)

National Biodiversity Authority (NBA)

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

The programme was first launched during the International Day for Biological Diversity (May 22, 2020), reflecting India’s commitment to global biodiversity targets.

₹1 Crore Annual Investment in Green Skill Development

The NBA currently invests approximately ₹1 crore annually in these internship programmes, underlining a strong policy focus on:

Building human capital in biodiversity conservation

Strengthening institutional capacity at the state and local levels

Creating employment pathways in environmental governance and sustainability sectors

Bridging Policy, Practice and Youth Engagement

By combining short-term exposure with long-term field engagement, the NBA’s internship ecosystem is emerging as a critical bridge between academic learning and real-world environmental action.

As biodiversity loss and climate change pose increasing challenges, such initiatives are expected to play a pivotal role in: