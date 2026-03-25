Blockbuster Spy Thriller 'Dhurandhar' Lights Up Box Office

Aditya Dhar's latest film, 'Dhurandhar,' has taken the cinema world by storm, achieving box office earnings of more than Rs 900 crore. Praised by renowned actor Vicky Kaushal, this spy action thriller is capturing hearts worldwide.

The gripping narrative follows undercover Indian intelligence operatives as they infiltrate Karachi's criminal and political powerbases, seeking to dismantle terrorist networks targeting India. The film stars prominent talents including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi.

The sequel, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' delves deeper into the character Hamza Ali Mazari's intriguing backstory. Meanwhile, the International Film Festival of Delhi (IFFD) continues to highlight global cinema, presenting 140 films from 47 countries, with the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation hosting a momentous red carpet event.

(With inputs from agencies.)