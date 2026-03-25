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Pakistan Mediates Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions

Pakistan has conveyed a U.S. proposal to Iran aimed at de-escalating Gulf tensions, with no response from Tehran yet. Iran hints at potential dialogue, although publicly denying talks with Trump's administration. The U.S. proposal includes terms on uranium stocks and missile programs, while Iran continues regional military activities. Market reactions have been mixed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:04 IST
Pakistan Mediates Amidst U.S.-Iran Tensions
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Pakistan has taken on a mediatory role in the escalating tensions between the United States and Iran, delivering a proposal from Washington aimed at de-escalation in the Gulf region. A senior Pakistani security official confirmed that the proposal has yet to receive a formal response from Tehran.

Although Iranian officials hinted at possible diplomatic engagements, they have publicly stated an unwillingness to negotiate with President Trump's administration. U.S. terms include removing Iran's highly enriched uranium stocks and curbing missile programs, while the Pentagon prepares military actions.

Despite the U.S.'s softened stance, which momentarily calmed financial markets, Iran's military asserts focus on defending sovereignty, denying any talks. Meanwhile, regional military activities continue unabated, with attacks targeting Israel and U.S. allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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