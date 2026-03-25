Centre Expands Accessibility Push: DEPwD Partners APD to Launch Tech-Driven, Citizen-Led Audits

In a major step towards building a more inclusive and accessible India, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) has renewed its partnership with the Association of People with Disability (APD) through a fresh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), introducing a technology-enabled, citizen-driven model for accessibility assessment.

The MoU, signed on March 25, 2026, marks a shift towards participatory governance and real-time data-driven policymaking under the government’s Accessible India agenda.

‘Yes to Access’ App at the Core of Digital Transformation

At the heart of the collaboration is APD’s “Yes to Access” mobile application, a platform designed to enable:

Crowdsourced accessibility audits of public infrastructure

Real-time data collection from citizens and trained volunteers

Creation of a dynamic national repository on accessibility

This digital-first approach aims to ensure that lived experiences of persons with disabilities directly inform policy decisions, making accessibility planning more responsive and grounded.

Nationwide Volunteer Network for On-Ground Audits

The initiative will mobilise a pan-India network of volunteers and field workers to conduct structured audits of:

Public buildings and government offices

Transport hubs and frequently visited destinations

Urban and semi-urban infrastructure

Using a standardised digital interface, the programme will ensure:

Consistent and comparable data across locations

Reliable assessment of accessibility parameters

Continuous monitoring and evaluation

Real-Time Monitoring for Faster Policy Action

An integrated monitoring system will allow authorities to:

Track accessibility gaps in real time

Prioritise interventions based on data insights

Enable evidence-based policymaking and implementation

This marks a significant move from static assessments to a dynamic, continuously updated accessibility ecosystem.

From Beneficiaries to Participants: A Governance Shift

The collaboration reflects a broader shift in governance philosophy—placing citizens at the centre of policy execution.

Persons with disabilities and communities become active contributors

Focus extends beyond infrastructure to attitudinal change

Encourages community ownership of inclusivity efforts

Non-Financial MoU Signals Shared Commitment

Importantly, the agreement is a non-financial MoU, highlighting:

A shared vision between government and civil society

Emphasis on collaboration over funding

Strengthening of partnerships to accelerate impact

Strengthening Accessible India Campaign

The initiative is aligned with the Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) and is expected to:

Accelerate creation of barrier-free public spaces

Improve accessibility standards nationwide

Enhance independence and dignity for Divyangjan

Leadership and Participation

The MoU was signed by Shri Pradeep A., Director, DEPwD, and Dr. Bhumika Modh, Head of APD, in the presence of senior officials including Ms. Manmeet Kaur Nanda, Additional Secretary, DEPwD.

Towards an Inclusive Future

By combining technology, citizen participation, and policy integration, the DEPwD–APD partnership represents a forward-looking model for inclusive development.

The initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to ensuring that persons with disabilities can access public spaces with dignity, independence, and equal opportunity, while inviting citizens to play a direct role in shaping a more inclusive India.