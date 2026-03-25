Gurugram Yoga Teacher Blackmail Scandal: Wife Arrested

The Gurugram Police have made a significant arrest involving the wife of a yoga teacher, who was allegedly caught accepting Rs 1 lakh from a woman they have reportedly blackmailed over the last three years. According to officials, the yoga teacher, Rakesh Sharma, is accused of forming a physical relationship with the woman during her yoga lessons and subsequently using secretly captured objectionable videos to extort money from her.

The accused, Neetu Sharma, has been remanded to judicial custody while police efforts continue to apprehend Rakesh Sharma, who remains at large. The victim reported that after a Rs 3 lakh settlement in 2023, the demands surged to Rs 15 lakh in 2026, prompting her to finally contact authorities. Her complaint led to an FIR at Palam Vihar police station and the arrest of Neetu Sharma during a planned raid at a parking lot of Devi Lal Park.

Officials confirmed that the raid revealed Rs 1 lakh in cash alongside other incriminating evidence. This case highlights the lengths to which the accused couple went to trap and continue extorting the victim. The Gurugram Police continue their search for Rakesh Sharma, ensuring that justice is duly served in this unsettling case.

(With inputs from agencies.)