Swift Repatriation: 70-Year-Old Intruder Returned to Pakistan

A 70-year-old Pakistani man was detained by India's Border Security Force along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district. Officials identified him as Abdul Hussain from Lehari Khurd village. His cross-border movement was detected near the Border Out Post Bhaller in the Ramgarh sector on Wednesday afternoon.

Upon realization that Hussain had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the Border Security Force promptly engaged with their Pakistani counterparts to facilitate his repatriation. He was returned within six hours of his capture, emphasizing the amicable communication between the two border forces.

According to officials, Hussain showed no resistance and surrendered immediately when challenged by the BSF troops. His cooperation and the swift actions of the border authorities led to a seamless resolution of this unintended border breach.