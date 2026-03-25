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Supreme Court Debates Retrospective Environmental Clearances

The Supreme Court reviewed the issue of retrospective environmental clearances, with lawyer Srishti Agnihotri arguing against it, emphasizing that prior environmental clearance is a crucial safeguard. Debates centered on balancing public investment and environmental protection. The hearing, addressing concerns around environmental norms, will continue next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:04 IST
Supreme Court Debates Retrospective Environmental Clearances
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The Supreme Court discussed the contentious issue of retrospective environmental clearances for projects that violate green norms. Lawyer Srishti Agnihotri emphasized the necessity of securing prior environmental clearances as a substantive safeguard, warning against reducing the 'polluter pays' principle to a mere 'pollute and pay' approach.

Agnihotri cited international conventions like the Rio Declaration in her arguments. She cautioned that relaxing norms could lead to potential misuse and harmful breaches in areas like earthquake zones or erosion-prone regions, where public funds might be wasted.

Despite these concerns, the government defended its stance, explaining its strict procedures for violators. The hearing remains unresolved and is set to continue, as justices expressed concerns about enforcement effectiveness and government accountability in ensuring environmental compliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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