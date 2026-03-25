Delhi's Civic Improvements Under Scrutiny: Lt Governor Pushes for Progress

In a meeting with municipal officials, Delhi's Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu addressed the ongoing efforts to enhance civic services such as garbage management and road repairs.

Sandhu highlighted the gaps that remain in meeting citizen expectations and stressed the importance of a coordinated approach among various agencies like the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board.

During a visit to the Hindu Rao Hospital, the Lt Governor advocated for aligning nursing education with global standards, thereby equipping healthcare professionals with essential international expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)