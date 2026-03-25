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Delhi's Civic Improvements Under Scrutiny: Lt Governor Pushes for Progress

Delhi Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu emphasized the need for improved civic services during a meeting with MCD officials. Focus areas included garbage management, road repairs, and coordinated efforts among agencies. Sandhu also advocated for aligning nursing training with global standards to enhance healthcare expertise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:16 IST
Delhi's Civic Improvements Under Scrutiny: Lt Governor Pushes for Progress
Taranjit Singh Sandhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a meeting with municipal officials, Delhi's Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu addressed the ongoing efforts to enhance civic services such as garbage management and road repairs.

Sandhu highlighted the gaps that remain in meeting citizen expectations and stressed the importance of a coordinated approach among various agencies like the Delhi Development Authority and the Delhi Jal Board.

During a visit to the Hindu Rao Hospital, the Lt Governor advocated for aligning nursing education with global standards, thereby equipping healthcare professionals with essential international expertise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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