Tragic Domestic Dispute: A Father's Fate

A tragic incident unfolded in Ramgarh Tal on Tuesday as a domestic dispute led to the death of a man named Ramesh Beldar.

According to police sources, Ramesh had an argument with his wife, Geeta, and son, Pankaj, in Kanshiram Colony. During the altercation, he was allegedly assaulted with wooden furniture, sustaining serious injuries that proved fatal.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Nimish Patil reported that the police arrived promptly and transported the body for a post-mortem examination. Both Geeta and Pankaj Beldar were arrested, with preliminary investigations pointing to the tragedy stemming from a domestic discord.

(With inputs from agencies.)