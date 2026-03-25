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Tensions Escalate at Scarborough Shoal: China vs. Philippines

The China Coast Guard accused the Philippines of provocative actions as Philippine vessels intruded into China's designated training area at the Scarborough Shoal. China maintains these efforts seek trouble and international attention, following a previously issued safety notice. The Philippine embassy in Beijing has yet to comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:52 IST
Tensions Escalate at Scarborough Shoal: China vs. Philippines
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The China Coast Guard on Wednesday urged the Philippines to cease 'provocative acts' following the recent intrusion of Philippine vessels into China's training area at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

A CCG spokesperson claimed the vessels entered under the guise of fishing, allegedly to stir trouble and garner international attention. This follows a prior navigation safety notice issued by China in preparation for the training.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet provided a comment in response to these allegations.

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