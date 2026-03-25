Tensions Escalate at Scarborough Shoal: China vs. Philippines

The China Coast Guard on Wednesday urged the Philippines to cease 'provocative acts' following the recent intrusion of Philippine vessels into China's training area at the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea.

A CCG spokesperson claimed the vessels entered under the guise of fishing, allegedly to stir trouble and garner international attention. This follows a prior navigation safety notice issued by China in preparation for the training.

The Philippine embassy in Beijing has not yet provided a comment in response to these allegations.