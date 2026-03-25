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U.S. State Department Greenlights $156M Communications Equipment Sale to Belgium

The U.S. State Department announced the approval of a potential foreign military sale to Belgium, involving communications equipment worth approximately $156.1 million. The principal contractor for the sale will be L3 Harris, as outlined in the official statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:54 IST
U.S. State Department Greenlights $156M Communications Equipment Sale to Belgium
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  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of communications equipment to Belgium, with the transaction valued at $156.1 million. This move underscores the ongoing defense collaboration between the two nations.

L3 Harris has been designated as the principal contractor for this deal, reflecting the company's prominence in defense equipment provision.

This approval marks a significant step in bolstering Belgium's military capabilities, reinforcing bilateral ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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