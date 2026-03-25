U.S. State Department Greenlights $156M Communications Equipment Sale to Belgium

The U.S. State Department has approved a potential sale of communications equipment to Belgium, with the transaction valued at $156.1 million. This move underscores the ongoing defense collaboration between the two nations.

L3 Harris has been designated as the principal contractor for this deal, reflecting the company's prominence in defense equipment provision.

This approval marks a significant step in bolstering Belgium's military capabilities, reinforcing bilateral ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)