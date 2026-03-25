Karnataka Government Addresses Fuel Shortage Rumours

The Karnataka government has urged the public to disregard baseless rumors of a fuel shortage, which have led to panic buying and long queues at petrol stations across the state. In an official statement, the government assured there is ample fuel stock at retail outlets nationwide, dismissing the unfounded claims.

Amid reports of individuals queuing with containers at petrol stations, authorities warned against such unsafe practices, citing significant fire hazards. Retail outlets are instructed to supply fuel directly into vehicle tanks, prohibiting sales in loose containers. Under existing laws, bulk storage of fuel in unauthorized containers remains illegal.

Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Sashikumar confirmed that misinformation spread on social media prompted excessive buying. Meetings with fuel companies verified no shortages in the region. The police are monitoring social media for false content, urging residents to rely on official information and avoid panic buying.

(With inputs from agencies.)