Odisha's 2025 Communal Tensions and Crime Report Unveiled

Odisha experienced 122 incidents of communal disorder involving Hindus, Muslims, and Christians in 2025, according to a White Paper unveiled in the state assembly on Wednesday. The home department recorded 106 Hindu-Muslim and 16 Hindu-Christian incidents.

The report detailed 1,095 riot cases, with chargesheets filed in 498 instances, and 165 criminal cases arose from the disorder incidents. The state successfully managed communal tensions in Cuttack during Dussehra and controlled a near-stampede in Puri's Rath Yatra with effective governmental and police interventions.

A state-level communal coordination committee and new guidelines were established to sustain peace. Odisha also recorded reduced Left Wing Extremism activity, with minor Maoist activities in select districts. In total, 2,29,881 cognizable offences were registered, including 1,304 murders and 2,994 rapes, alongside 2,803 cybercrimes.