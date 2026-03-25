Left Menu

Odisha's 2025 Communal Tensions and Crime Report Unveiled

The Odisha government reported 122 communal disorder incidents in 2025, primarily between Hindus and Muslims. A White Paper detailed various riots and crimes while highlighting government efforts to maintain harmony. Significant reduction in Left Wing Extremism was also noted, showcasing improved security measures in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:24 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:24 IST
Odisha's 2025 Communal Tensions and Crime Report Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha experienced 122 incidents of communal disorder involving Hindus, Muslims, and Christians in 2025, according to a White Paper unveiled in the state assembly on Wednesday. The home department recorded 106 Hindu-Muslim and 16 Hindu-Christian incidents.

The report detailed 1,095 riot cases, with chargesheets filed in 498 instances, and 165 criminal cases arose from the disorder incidents. The state successfully managed communal tensions in Cuttack during Dussehra and controlled a near-stampede in Puri's Rath Yatra with effective governmental and police interventions.

A state-level communal coordination committee and new guidelines were established to sustain peace. Odisha also recorded reduced Left Wing Extremism activity, with minor Maoist activities in select districts. In total, 2,29,881 cognizable offences were registered, including 1,304 murders and 2,994 rapes, alongside 2,803 cybercrimes.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026