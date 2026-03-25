KZN Premier Backs Community Safety Volunteers, Calls for Stronger Action Against GBV and Kidnappings

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has lauded the role of community safety volunteers in crime prevention, calling them a critical force in building safer neighbourhoods, while urging stronger action against gender-based violence (GBV) and rising cases of kidnappings.

Addressing community crime prevention structures at Riverview Community Hall in Greater Kokstad, the Premier emphasised that grassroots participation is key to tackling crime effectively.

Volunteers Key to Grassroots Crime Prevention

Commending their dedication, Ntuli highlighted the importance of community safety structures in supporting law enforcement:

“The provincial government applauds your spirit of volunteerism… your responsibility is to ensure communities are safe and protected,” he said.

He stressed that volunteers must operate within the framework of the law, ensuring accountability and public trust.

Focus on GBV and Rising Kidnappings

The Premier raised concern over increasing incidents of gender-based violence and kidnappings, calling for:

Greater community vigilance

Timely reporting of criminal activities

Stronger coordination with police and law enforcement agencies

He urged residents to take a proactive role in safeguarding their communities, particularly in protecting vulnerable groups.

Call for Stronger Vetting to Prevent Infiltration

Ntuli emphasised the need for strict screening and vetting mechanisms within community safety structures to:

Prevent infiltration by criminal elements

Maintain integrity and credibility

Strengthen public confidence

He noted that trust is essential for effective community policing efforts.

Government to Strengthen Capacity and Training

Reaffirming provincial support, the Premier announced continued efforts to professionalise community safety initiatives, including:

Training programmes for volunteers

Provision of resources and operational support

Institutional backing to improve effectiveness

These measures aim to enhance the capability and coordination of community-led safety efforts.

Partnership Model for Safer Communities

The engagement forms part of a broader strategy to promote community-driven crime prevention, where:

Citizens actively collaborate with law enforcement

Local structures act as the first line of defence against crime

Ntuli concluded that sustainable safety requires collective responsibility, stressing that only through partnership, vigilance, and shared commitment can communities be protected.