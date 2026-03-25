U.S. Puts $3M Bounty on Haitian Gangs Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif

The United States on Wednesday announced a reward of up to $3 million for information on the financial operations of Haiti's criminal networks, Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif.

Washington has described both groups as terrorist entities, coordinating numerous gangs in Port-au-Prince, Artibonite, and central Haiti. This marks a strategic pivot from targeting individual gang leaders to focusing on collective financial structures.

Haitian armed groups, now more self-sustaining and controlling both urban and rural regions, engage in crimes ranging from extortion to international smuggling, causing immense civilian suffering, displacement, and a rising death toll mainly due to unlawful arms trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)