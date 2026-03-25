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U.S. Offers $3 Million Reward for Information on Haitian Gangs

The United States has announced a reward of up to $3 million for information on the financial operations of Haiti's criminal groups, Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif. These groups are labeled as terrorist organizations by Washington and involve numerous gangs across Haiti, including Port-au-Prince and the Artibonite region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:53 IST
U.S. Offers $3 Million Reward for Information on Haitian Gangs
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  • Country:
  • Haiti

The United States government is intensifying efforts to curb violence in Haiti by offering a reward of up to $3 million for insights into the financial operations of local criminal groups Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif.

Both organizations, involved in coordinating hundreds of gangs, operate in key regions including Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and the agricultural Artibonite area.

With Washington designating these groups as terrorist entities, this move marks a strategic step to destabilize their operations and seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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