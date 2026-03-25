U.S. Offers $3 Million Reward for Information on Haitian Gangs

The United States government is intensifying efforts to curb violence in Haiti by offering a reward of up to $3 million for insights into the financial operations of local criminal groups Viv Ansanm and Gran Grif.

Both organizations, involved in coordinating hundreds of gangs, operate in key regions including Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, and the agricultural Artibonite area.

With Washington designating these groups as terrorist entities, this move marks a strategic step to destabilize their operations and seek justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)