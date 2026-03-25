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Justice Served for Racial Abuse Against Football Star

A man was sentenced for sending racially abusive messages to England defender Jess Carter during the women's European Championship. He received a six-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, a football ban, and community service. This case highlights the consequences of online racial abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:17 IST
Justice Served for Racial Abuse Against Football Star

A man has been sentenced to six weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, for sending racially abusive messages to England defender Jess Carter during last year's women's European Championship.

The 28-year-old offender, who pleaded guilty, will also face a four-year football banning order, 10 days of community work, and a three-month curfew.

This case serves as a powerful reminder that online actions can have severe legal consequences, as highlighted by the Crown Prosecution Service's John Moran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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