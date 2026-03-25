Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli military strikes have resulted in 1,094 casualties since the onset of the conflict, including significant loss of life among civilians.

Ahmed Ibrahim Deeb, a paramedic affiliated with the Amal Movement, was killed in Tyre, Lebanon, during an airstrike while on duty, underscoring the continuing violence that has gripped the region.

With 42 paramedics among the deceased since March, the humanitarian toll mounts as healthcare services struggle to cope with the sustained crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)