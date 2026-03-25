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Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Lebanon

Israeli strikes in Lebanon have resulted in 1,094 fatalities, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. Among the dead are 121 children and 81 women. A recent strike claimed the life of paramedic Ahmed Ibrahim Deeb in Tyre. Health Ministry reports 153 injured, highlighting the ongoing devastation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 21:18 IST
Tragic Toll: Israeli Strikes Claim Lives in Lebanon
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  • Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Ministry reports that Israeli military strikes have resulted in 1,094 casualties since the onset of the conflict, including significant loss of life among civilians.

Ahmed Ibrahim Deeb, a paramedic affiliated with the Amal Movement, was killed in Tyre, Lebanon, during an airstrike while on duty, underscoring the continuing violence that has gripped the region.

With 42 paramedics among the deceased since March, the humanitarian toll mounts as healthcare services struggle to cope with the sustained crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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