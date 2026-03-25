Court Questions Police Story in Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court has upheld the discharge of two individuals in a 2020 Northeast Delhi riots case, pointing to critical lapses in the police investigation. In the hearing, the court highlighted a 'grave suspicion' not against the accused but the police's narrative itself.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai presided over the appeal by the Delhi Police, challenging the trial court's discharge of Ajay and Gaurav Panchal, accused of vandalism and arson. The judge noted the trial court's valid conclusions about inconsistencies in the prosecution's material.

The investigation exhibited several failings, including delays in filing the FIR and discrepancies in medical records versus police complaints. The lack of effort in gathering CCTV evidence and identifying witnesses further weakened the case, leading to the dismissal of the state's revision plea.