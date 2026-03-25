ECI Conducts Online Review and Training Session of Preparedness for Assam Polls 2026

With Assam set to vote on April 9, 2026, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has intensified its preparedness, conducting a comprehensive online review and training session with District Election Officers (DEOs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), Commissioners of Police (CPs) and senior administrative officials across the state.

The high-level engagement reflects the Commission’s focus on delivering violence-free, transparent and technology-driven elections, building on directives issued earlier by Chief Election Commissioner Shri Gyanesh Kumar during his February review visit to Assam.

Zero-Tolerance Approach: Violence-Free and Fear-Free Elections

Reiterating its core mandate, the Commission emphasised that polling in Assam will be conducted in a “violence-free, intimidation-free and inducement-free” environment, ensuring that every voter can exercise their franchise without fear or influence.

Officials reviewed district-wise law and order preparedness, including:

Deployment planning of security forces

Monitoring of sensitive and vulnerable polling stations

Action against inducements and illegal campaign practices

Strengthening surveillance and seizure mechanisms

End-to-End Election Management Under Review

The session covered every operational dimension of election planning, reflecting a granular, checklist-driven approach:

Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at polling stations

EVM and VVPAT management, including storage and transportation

Logistics and movement plans in difficult terrain

Training modules for polling personnel

Voter awareness and outreach campaigns

Special attention was given to ensuring standardisation and compliance across districts, particularly in remote and riverine regions.

Real-Time Transparency: ECINET App for Live Turnout Updates

In a significant step toward data transparency and real-time monitoring, Presiding Officers have been directed to:

Upload voter turnout data every two hours via the ECINET App

Submit final turnout data immediately after poll closure

This system enables:

Centralised monitoring by the Election Commission

Faster detection of anomalies

Improved public transparency

Additionally, Presiding Officers must ensure that signed copies of Form 17C (record of votes polled) are shared with all polling agents at the end of voting—an important safeguard for electoral transparency and accountability.

Strengthening Voter Access: VIS Distribution and Braille Inclusion

To enhance voter participation and awareness, DEOs have been instructed to ensure:

100% distribution of Voter Information Slips (VIS) at least five days before polling

Delivery of Voter Guides to every household

In a notable inclusion measure, Braille-enabled VIS will be provided for visually impaired voters, reinforcing the Commission’s commitment to accessible and inclusive elections.

Fast-Track Campaign Permissions via ECINET Suvidha Module

To ensure a level playing field during campaigning, the Commission has mandated that all permissions requested by candidates and political parties through the Suvidha module of ECINET must be:

Processed within 24 hours

Approved on a first-come, first-served basis

Handled in a completely impartial and transparent manner

This digital workflow aims to eliminate delays, reduce discretion, and ensure uniform enforcement of campaign regulations.

Special Focus: Riverine Polling Stations and Safety Measures

Given Assam’s unique geography, with numerous riverine and remote polling locations, the Commission has placed strong emphasis on:

Deployment of adequate safety equipment

Establishment of rescue and contingency mechanisms

Special logistics planning for boat-based polling stations

These measures are critical to ensuring both voter safety and smooth polling operations in challenging terrains.

Technology-Driven, Inclusive and Secure Elections

The Election Commission’s approach for Assam 2026 reflects a broader shift toward:

Technology-enabled monitoring (ECINET ecosystem)

Enhanced transparency mechanisms

Inclusive voter facilitation measures

Strict law enforcement and compliance frameworks

Officials indicated that the combination of real-time data systems, robust field-level coordination and targeted accessibility initiatives is expected to significantly improve both voter confidence and turnout.

Countdown to Poll Day

With just weeks remaining for polling, the Commission has signalled a high-alert, zero-compromise stance on election integrity.

As preparations enter the final phase, the focus remains on delivering an election that is:

Free and fair

Efficiently managed

Inclusive and accessible

Secure across all regions

The Assam Assembly elections will serve as a key testbed for technology-driven electoral management and inclusive governance practices in India.