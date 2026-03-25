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Racial Abuse Penalty: Justice Served in Jess Carter Case

Nigel Dewale, a 60-year-old from Lancashire, received a suspended jail sentence for racially abusing England soccer player Jess Carter online. Dewale, who targeted Carter during the Women's European Championship, must complete a rehabilitation program while abiding by curfew and a football banning order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Blackburn | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:43 IST
Racial Abuse Penalty: Justice Served in Jess Carter Case
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a case highlighting the ongoing issue of online racial abuse in sports, a man from Lancashire has been handed a suspended jail sentence for targeting England soccer star Jess Carter. Nigel Dewale, aged 60, posted offensive messages during last year's Women's European Championship.

Following his guilty plea, Dewale was sentenced to six weeks in custody, suspended for 12 months, and must adhere to a three-month curfew and complete a community order of 10 rehabilitation days. The legal repercussions of his actions also include a four-year football banning order.

The district judge acknowledged the potential impact of a custodial sentence on Dewale's 20-year-old daughter, who suffers from epilepsy, as she relies on him as her primary carer. Dewale's case underscores the real-world consequences of digital offenses, as his actions caused significant distress to Carter, who stopped using social media amid the abuse.

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