Tragedy in New Usmanpur: Teen Found Dead Sparks Murder Investigation
The body of 17-year-old Zaid was discovered in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi. Authorities have registered a murder case and are actively investigating using forensic evidence, CCTV footage, and the boy's call records. The investigation explores various angles, including personal enmity.
- Country:
- India
A 17-year-old boy named Zaid was found dead in a park in New Usmanpur, northeast Delhi, early Wednesday, igniting a murder investigation, according to the police.
The tragic discovery was made after a PCR call alerted the authorities to a body located in a DDA park near Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. Officers from the New Usmanpur police station arrived promptly on the scene. A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the police suspect foul play by unidentified individuals.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast), Ashish Kumar Mishra, stated that crime forensic experts have scrutinized the site, collecting crucial evidence. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Multiple police teams are working tirelessly, reviewing CCTV footage, examining call detail records of Zaid's mobile, and questioning family members. Initial investigations also point towards possible personal enmity, as sources revealed Zaid's previous involvement in criminal activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- New Usmanpur
- Zaid
- murder
- forensic
- evidence
- CCTV
- crime
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- investigation
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