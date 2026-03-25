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Court Upholds Proceedings Against Accused in Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots

The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions seeking to quash criminal proceedings against nine accused in the 1984 Kanpur anti-Sikh riots. The court emphasized that delays and missing records can't justify halting trials. The decision supports the actions of the SIT investigating these historical crimes against humanity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:47 IST
Court Upholds Proceedings Against Accused in Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots
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  • India

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions filed by nine individuals seeking to halt criminal proceedings against them related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Describing the violence as 'genocide' and a 'crime against humanity,' the court stated that the delayed recording of witness statements and the absence of original police records are insufficient reasons to terminate the proceedings.

The petitions were part of a lengthy legal process involving the Nanavati Commission and the Supreme Court-appointed SIT, emphasizing continued accountability for the mass violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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