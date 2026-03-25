Court Upholds Proceedings Against Accused in Kanpur Anti-Sikh Riots

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed petitions filed by nine individuals seeking to halt criminal proceedings against them related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Kanpur, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Describing the violence as 'genocide' and a 'crime against humanity,' the court stated that the delayed recording of witness statements and the absence of original police records are insufficient reasons to terminate the proceedings.

The petitions were part of a lengthy legal process involving the Nanavati Commission and the Supreme Court-appointed SIT, emphasizing continued accountability for the mass violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)