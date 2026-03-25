BHASHINI–PFRDA Partnership to Revolutionise Pension Services with Multilingual AI

In a major step toward deepening financial inclusion and citizen-centric digital governance, the Digital India BHASHINI Division (DIBD) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) have signed a strategic MoU to integrate multilingual AI and voice technologies into India’s pension ecosystem.

The collaboration, launched under the initiative “BHASHINI for Seva / Sanchalan – A BHASHINI Sahayogi Program,” aims to transform how millions of citizens interact with pension services by enabling seamless access in all 22 scheduled Indian languages.

Breaking Language Barriers in Financial Services

The partnership addresses a critical gap in India’s financial ecosystem—language accessibility, which has historically limited participation in formal pension systems, particularly among rural, semi-urban and first-time savers.

Through this integration, PFRDA platforms will leverage:

BHASHINI translation APIs for real-time multilingual content

AI-driven language models for contextual communication

Voice-enabled interfaces to simplify user interaction

This will enable users to access pension information, services and support in their preferred language, significantly improving usability and outreach.

“Overcoming language barriers is essential for scaling pension systems. BHASHINI allows us to reach diverse population groups in a more accessible and context-driven manner,” said Mamta Rohit, Executive Director, PFRDA.

Expanding Access to Millions of New Subscribers

India’s pension penetration remains relatively low compared to global standards, with a large segment of the workforce—especially in the informal sector—outside structured retirement planning.

Officials believe that multilingual access can:

Bring first-time savers into the pension ecosystem

Improve financial literacy and awareness

Enhance trust and engagement with digital platforms

By simplifying communication, the initiative is expected to unlock participation from linguistically diverse populations, particularly in Tier-2, Tier-3 and rural regions.

BHASHINI as India’s Language Digital Public Infrastructure

BHASHINI, developed under the Digital India programme, is emerging as a population-scale language infrastructure, designed to power multilingual access across governance and public services.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time translation across Indian languages

Speech-to-text and text-to-speech systems

AI models adaptable to sector-specific needs

The integration with PFRDA marks a significant expansion of BHASHINI into the financial services domain, following its adoption in governance, education and public service delivery platforms.

Continuous AI Improvement Through Data Collaboration

A key component of the MoU is the structured enrichment of linguistic datasets, which will:

Improve accuracy and contextual understanding of AI models

Enable domain-specific customisation for pension-related communication

Support scalability across large user bases

These efforts will be carried out under the BHASHINI Sahayogi framework, which encourages institutional collaboration to refine and evolve India’s multilingual AI ecosystem.

Voice-Led Governance: The Next Frontier

The integration of voice-enabled technologies is particularly significant in a country where:

A large population is more comfortable with voice than text interfaces

Digital literacy levels vary widely

Voice-based access will allow users to:

Seek pension information through spoken queries

Navigate services without complex interfaces

Interact with systems in natural, conversational language

Strengthening Digital Governance and Inclusion

Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, described the collaboration as a step toward “bringing citizen-centric digital governance closer to every Indian.”

The initiative aligns with broader national priorities:

Digital India

Financial Inclusion (Jan Dhan–Aadhaar–Mobile ecosystem)

AI for public good

By embedding multilingual capabilities into core financial systems, the government aims to ensure that digital transformation is inclusive, equitable and accessible at scale.

A Scalable Model for Multilingual Public Services

The BHASHINI–PFRDA partnership is expected to serve as a blueprint for other sectors, including:

Banking and insurance

Healthcare services

Social welfare delivery

Education and skilling platforms

As India continues to build interoperable digital public infrastructure, multilingual AI is emerging as a critical layer to ensure last-mile inclusion.

Toward Inclusive Financial Security

With India’s ageing population expected to rise significantly in the coming decades, expanding access to pension systems is becoming increasingly important.

By combining:

Regulatory strength of PFRDA

Technological capabilities of BHASHINI

The initiative aims to create a more inclusive, accessible and future-ready pension ecosystem, ensuring that language is no longer a barrier to financial security.