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ECI Shakes Up Purba Medinipur's Election Leadership

The Election Commission of India has ordered the transfer of Purba Medinipur's District Election Officer following reports of irregularities. Complaints centered on unapproved use of contractual employees for poll duties. The ECI appointed Niranjan Kumar as the new DEO and instructed an inquiry into these allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:59 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:59 IST
ECI Shakes Up Purba Medinipur's Election Leadership
District Election Officer
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission of India has taken decisive action, ordering the immediate transfer of the District Election Officer and District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur. This move follows complaints concerning irregularities in election duty assignments.

According to the official communication sent to West Bengal's Chief Secretary, contractual employees were reportedly included in the election duty database against instructions. This prompted the transfer of current District Election Officer, Shri Unice Rishin Ismail, IAS.

Niranjan Kumar has been swiftly appointed as the new District Election Officer and District Magistrate. The Election Commission has mandated a compliance report by March 26, while also instructing a thorough inquiry into the issue, with findings to be delivered within three days.

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