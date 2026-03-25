ECI Shakes Up Purba Medinipur's Election Leadership

The Election Commission of India has taken decisive action, ordering the immediate transfer of the District Election Officer and District Magistrate of Purba Medinipur. This move follows complaints concerning irregularities in election duty assignments.

According to the official communication sent to West Bengal's Chief Secretary, contractual employees were reportedly included in the election duty database against instructions. This prompted the transfer of current District Election Officer, Shri Unice Rishin Ismail, IAS.

Niranjan Kumar has been swiftly appointed as the new District Election Officer and District Magistrate. The Election Commission has mandated a compliance report by March 26, while also instructing a thorough inquiry into the issue, with findings to be delivered within three days.