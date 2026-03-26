Diplomacy on Hold: Trump's Rescheduled China Summit Amid Gulf Tensions

US President Donald Trump will now visit China on May 14 and 15 for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, following a delay due to escalating tensions in the Gulf region. Although originally planned for the end of the month, the trip was postponed as the US deals with the repercussions of the conflict in Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Trump and First Lady Melania would later host President Xi and Peng Liyuan in Washington DC. Despite suggestions otherwise, Leavitt stated that the war's resolution was not a precondition for rescheduling the meeting.

The leaders last met in South Korea during the APEC summit. Trump has expressed eagerness to engage with Xi, highlighting the cooperation between both nations. Meanwhile, the US-Israel joint attack on Iran, which claimed the life of Iran's Ayatollah, has caused disruptions, particularly affecting energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)