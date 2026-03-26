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Tragic Drone Strikes: A Deadly Day in Belgorod

Two people were killed in Russia's Belgorod region due to Ukrainian drone strikes, said regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov. An 18-year-old on a motorcycle and a woman in her car were the victims. Belgorod is frequently targeted by Ukraine in the ongoing conflict with Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 02:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 02:03 IST
Tragic Drone Strikes: A Deadly Day in Belgorod

In a series of alarming developments, Ukrainian drone strikes claimed the lives of two individuals in Russia's Belgorod region this Wednesday. According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, the regional governor, the attacks left an 18-year-old man dead on a motorcycle in a border village and took the life of a woman in her car in Graivoron, a town also near the border.

This latest incident is part of a prolonged conflict that has seen Belgorod frequently struck by Ukrainian forces amid a relentless four-year war between Kyiv and Moscow. The region has become a recurrent focal point in the crossfire, highlighting the intensifying tensions between the two nations.

Only last week, Ukrainian shelling resulted in the tragic death of four people in a public building in the city of Belgorod. The continued siege embeds a growing sense of vulnerability within the region, raising concerns over escalating hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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