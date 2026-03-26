U.S. Citizen Killed in Bahamas Sparks Legal Uproar

A high-ranking Bahamian police officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, has been charged with murder following an off-duty shooting that claimed the life of a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas. Legal proceedings took place on Wednesday without Pinder entering a plea.

The accused officer is accused of fatally shooting Cody Castillo, who was allegedly driving a vehicle in a threatening manner towards him. The incident occurred on New Providence island near a popular restaurant after an altercation had ensued.

Amidst calls for transparency, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis has demanded a comprehensive investigation. The U.S. has extended FBI assistance for the investigation, emphasizing the incident's international implications. This shooting is the latest in a string of police-involved cases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)