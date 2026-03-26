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U.S. Citizen Killed in Bahamas Sparks Legal Uproar

Bahamian police Superintendent Berneil Pinder faced a murder charge after allegedly shooting U.S. citizen Cody Castillo. The incident, occurring during an altercation, has led to a request for a full investigation. U.S. officials offered FBI assistance. Pinder is currently detained without bail in Nassau.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 04:28 IST
U.S. Citizen Killed in Bahamas Sparks Legal Uproar
officer

A high-ranking Bahamian police officer, Superintendent Berneil Pinder, has been charged with murder following an off-duty shooting that claimed the life of a U.S. citizen in the Bahamas. Legal proceedings took place on Wednesday without Pinder entering a plea.

The accused officer is accused of fatally shooting Cody Castillo, who was allegedly driving a vehicle in a threatening manner towards him. The incident occurred on New Providence island near a popular restaurant after an altercation had ensued.

Amidst calls for transparency, Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis has demanded a comprehensive investigation. The U.S. has extended FBI assistance for the investigation, emphasizing the incident's international implications. This shooting is the latest in a string of police-involved cases in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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