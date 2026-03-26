Cuba-U.S. Diplomatic Overture: A Historic Dialogue Continues

In a significant development in U.S.-Cuba relations, former Cuban President Raúl Castro is participating in preliminary talks between the island nation and the United States. This engagement, confirmed by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, comes as tensions between the two nations have intensified, largely due to economic pressures.

Cuba is currently experiencing widespread power outages, a deteriorating power grid, and an oil blockade initiated by the Trump administration. These factors have severely impacted the nation's economy and social life, prompting the need for diplomatic dialogue to address these pressing challenges.

The discussions, which aim to establish a dialogue channel, were disclosed during Díaz-Canel's interview with Spanish leftist leader Pablo Iglesias. He highlighted the importance of mutual commitment to moving forward with a negotiated program based on shared interests, despite ongoing speculations about leadership divisions.