Youth Faces Jail Time Over Fake News Against NCP MLA
The Maharashtra legislative council sentenced a young man, Ankush Gawande, to a five-day jail term for disseminating fake news about NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on YouTube. Gawande failed to appear before the House to apologize, unlike three other journalists who were warned and released. Additional cases involving inappropriate remarks were also addressed.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra legislative council has ordered a five-day jail term for Ankush Gawande, a young man from Akola, for spreading fake news about NCP MLA Amol Mitkari via a YouTube channel.
Gawande failed to appear before the House to apologize, unlike journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane, and Amol Nandurkar, who were released with a warning after admitting their fault.
In other proceedings, NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More's apology was accepted after he made objectionable remarks, while the council extended the timeline for reports concerning Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and comedian Kunal Kamra mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Maharashtra
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- fake news
- youth
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- Amol Mitkari
- Ankush Gawande
- apology
- YouTube
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