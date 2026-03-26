Yogi Adityanath's Crusade Against Land Encroachment
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced strict measures against illegal land encroachment while addressing citizen grievances in Gorakhpur. He assured prompt government action and emphasized the protection of the poor. Adityanath also addressed medical financial aid, ensuring funds won't block necessary treatments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 26-03-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a stringent crackdown on illegal land encroachment, vowing severe penalties for offenders.
During a public meeting in Gorakhpur, he promised state intervention in resolving citizen complaints.
Furthermore, he guaranteed financial help for those in need of medical treatment.