Mizoram CM Refutes Land Purchase Allegations: A Financial Aid Initiative

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma defended land purchases in his constituency, countering opposition Congress claims of misconduct. He stated that these acquisitions were driven by requests from financially distressed locals and were not self-serving.

In a speech at a Zoram People's Movement function, where AMC election candidates were unveiled, Lalduhoma stressed the humanitarian intent behind the transactions, which occurred prior to the election cycle.

Amid criticism, he reiterated the ZPM government's accomplishments despite opposition scrutiny, asserting the administration's honor and divine guidance in achieving unprecedented goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)