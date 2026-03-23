Mizoram CM Refutes Land Purchase Allegations: A Financial Aid Initiative
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma addressed accusations from Congress regarding land acquisitions in his constituency, asserting the purchases were to assist those facing financial hardships, not for personal gain. Speaking at a Zoram People's Movement event, he emphasized the transactions aimed to support financially distressed constituents before election cycles.
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Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma defended land purchases in his constituency, countering opposition Congress claims of misconduct. He stated that these acquisitions were driven by requests from financially distressed locals and were not self-serving.
In a speech at a Zoram People's Movement function, where AMC election candidates were unveiled, Lalduhoma stressed the humanitarian intent behind the transactions, which occurred prior to the election cycle.
Amid criticism, he reiterated the ZPM government's accomplishments despite opposition scrutiny, asserting the administration's honor and divine guidance in achieving unprecedented goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)