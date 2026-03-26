Moscow is heavily investing in substantial transport and trade infrastructure across occupied Ukrainian territories, according to a Reuters investigation. This move aims to facilitate military logistics and the export of valuable resources from regions such as Donetsk and Luhansk, signaling a long-term strategy to integrate these areas into Russia.

Despite sabotage efforts from Ukrainian forces, Russian investments have made significant strides in reshaping the occupied territories, pouring billions into projects such as the Novorossiya Railways and Highway. These efforts further complicate hopes for peace as they economically entangle the regions more deeply with Russia.

An analysis of satellite imagery and public documents reveals that Russia is not just focusing on military advantage, but is working to commercially capitalize on the annexed territories, offering commodity assets for sale and revamping ports for international trade. The scope and speed of these developments highlight Moscow's ambitions for the occupied territories despite ongoing conflict.