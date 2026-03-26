High Court Orders Notices in MUDA Plot Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court has directed the issuance of notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, in relation to the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police concerning the MUDA site allotment case. This decision follows a challenge from activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, presiding over the hearing, has also sought responses from both the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate regarding the B-Report. The case revolves around allegations of preferential treatment in plot allocations to Parvathi in a prime Mysuru location.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority had allotted compensatory sites to Parvathi under a scheme that offers developed land in exchange for undeveloped land acquired by MUDA. The Lokayukta police had previously closed the case, clearing Siddaramaiah and his family, a decision made official by the Special Court in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)