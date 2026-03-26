Left Menu

High Court Orders Notices in MUDA Plot Allotment Case

The Karnataka High Court has issued notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, regarding a closed Lokayukta police case tied to an allotment of plots by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority. Allegations pointed to Parvathi receiving preferential treatment, which was challenged by activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:27 IST
High Court Orders Notices in MUDA Plot Allotment Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has directed the issuance of notices to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife, Parvathi B M, in relation to the closure report filed by the Lokayukta police concerning the MUDA site allotment case. This decision follows a challenge from activist Snehamayi Krishna.

Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav, presiding over the hearing, has also sought responses from both the Lokayukta police and the Enforcement Directorate regarding the B-Report. The case revolves around allegations of preferential treatment in plot allocations to Parvathi in a prime Mysuru location.

The Mysuru Urban Development Authority had allotted compensatory sites to Parvathi under a scheme that offers developed land in exchange for undeveloped land acquired by MUDA. The Lokayukta police had previously closed the case, clearing Siddaramaiah and his family, a decision made official by the Special Court in January.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

Haryana Boosts HIV Care with New Viral Load Lab in Panchkula

 India
2
Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

Kerala Police Crackdown on AI Video: Election Integrity at Stake

 India
3
Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

Maternal Nutrition: A Key to Climate Adaptation and Lifelong Health

 India
4
Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

Karnataka Increases Compensation for Wildlife Attack Victims

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026