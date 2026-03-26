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Assam Tea Workers Betrayed: Congress' Tirkey Slams BJP

Congress leader Bandhu Tirkey accuses Assam's BJP government of betraying Adivasi tea workers by marginally increasing wages and selling estates. He demands explanations from CM Sarma and alleges corruption, calling for change as Congress aims to gain power in upcoming elections with a focus on fair wages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:31 IST
Assam Tea Workers Betrayed: Congress' Tirkey Slams BJP
Bandhu Tirkey
  • Country:
  • India

Bandhu Tirkey, a Congress leader and Jharkhand minister, has sharply criticized the BJP government in Assam over its treatment of Adivasi tea garden workers. In a recent press conference, Tirkey accused the government of betraying these workers by only marginally increasing their wages and selling off several tea estates.

According to Tirkey, the Assam government recently increased the wages of tea workers by a mere Rs 30, with no formal agreements or norms for wage revisions implemented. He raised concerns about the sale of several tea estates and claimed that workers' conditions have deteriorated under the current administration, leading to widespread dissatisfaction.

Tirkey criticized Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly allowing industrialists to take over tea estates, failing to address corruption and being involved in a syndicate system. He highlighted past instances of injustice and asserted that there is a strong resolve among Adivasi and tea worker communities to remove the BJP from power in the upcoming election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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