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Assam’s Electoral Clash: Eviction Promise Looms Large

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma vowed to evict encroachers from five lakh bighas of land if the BJP returns to power. Speaking at an election rally, he emphasized the protection of indigenous rights and criticized the Congress for its approach to Assamese culture and illegal migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-03-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 18:59 IST
Assam’s Electoral Clash: Eviction Promise Looms Large
Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing supporters at an election rally in Bajali, pledged to evict encroachers from five lakh bighas of land if the BJP secures another term. Sarma highlighted the BJP's commitment to protecting Assamese culture and indigenous rights.

Sarma criticized the Congress, particularly state president Gaurav Gogoi, for allegedly promoting a narrative that threatens Assamese culture. He asserted that Congress's vision of a 'New Bor Asom' could lead to cultural dilution and dominance by outsiders, particularly Bangladeshis.

Further, Sarma dismissed the Congress's proposal to restore the original name of the Barpeta Medical College and reinforced the strong alliance between the BJP and the Asom Gana Parishad. He urged voters to support BJP-AGP candidates in the upcoming assembly elections.

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